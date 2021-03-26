Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Shares Down 0.6%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

PEGRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.