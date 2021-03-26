PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT opened at $19.47 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,947.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $22,037,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.