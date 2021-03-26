Penta Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Penta has traded up 2,026.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Penta has a total market cap of $71.67 million and approximately $348,213.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00022419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.18 or 0.00641084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023482 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.