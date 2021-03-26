Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.30

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 17786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

