Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report sales of $767.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $731.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $778.50 million. Pentair reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

