Peony Hits One Day Volume of $2,936.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $2,936.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001809 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,152,977 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

