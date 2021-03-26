Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Peoples Financial has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of PFBX opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Peoples Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 million, a P/E ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

