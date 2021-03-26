Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.49. Performant Financial shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 201,642 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $80.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Performant Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

