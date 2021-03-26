PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the highest is $3.14. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 352.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $142,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after buying an additional 502,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $125.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.39. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

