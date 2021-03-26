Perlin (PERL) Hits Market Cap of $71.58 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Perlin has a total market cap of $71.58 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Perlin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

