Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €173.25 ($203.82).

EPA:RI opened at €158.95 ($187.00) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €160.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €152.63. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

