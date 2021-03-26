Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.21. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 148,790 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

