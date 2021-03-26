Perpetual Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $147.98 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for $6.79 or 0.00012359 BTC on major exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $147.98 million and $33.01 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00227948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00821832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00051139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00076544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026436 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.