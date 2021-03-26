Petra Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 10,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Petra Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

OTCMKTS PDMDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 13,659,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.