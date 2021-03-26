Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 356,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,724,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

