PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

PFSW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.77. PFSweb has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

