PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFSW. TheStreet upgraded PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PFSweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSW stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.77. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PFSweb will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.