Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $71.11 million and $1.18 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,154.14 or 0.99827061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00034337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00075059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

