Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Trading Up 5.3%

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $813.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

