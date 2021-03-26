Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.32. 2,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 138,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Several brokerages have commented on PHVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

