Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $30.32

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.32, but opened at $26.21. Pharvaris B.V. shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 5,474 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.97.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

