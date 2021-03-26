Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

PNXGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

