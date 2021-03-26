Phore Market Cap Achieves $11.43 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $24,602.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00021004 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,636,496 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars.

