Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Short Interest Update

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 5,075.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Photon Control in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of POCEF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.97. 13,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Photon Control has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

