Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Hits $16.31 on Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.72 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.31 or 0.00029806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00060522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00211593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00822311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,360,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,955 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

