Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 676876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.15).

The firm has a market cap of £484.63 million and a PE ratio of 42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.46.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.70. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 1.43%.

In other news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.