Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Up 7%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.24. 8,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,370,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.35.

Several research firms recently commented on PLL. B. Riley boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

