Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $55,170.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008920 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EFT.finance (EFT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.49 or 0.00463006 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00118228 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,469,264,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.