Pinkcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.45 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $16,926.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.73 or 0.00371617 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004792 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00028100 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.87 or 0.05035302 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,420,941 coins and its circulating supply is 426,160,505 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

