PirateCash Price Tops $0.0986 on Major Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0986 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $9,402.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000158 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,446,820 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.