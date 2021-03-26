Pivot Token (PVT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $785,044.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.51 or 0.00654638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023711 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.