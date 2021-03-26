PIVX Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. PIVX has a total market cap of $107.99 million and $6.04 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIVX has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.