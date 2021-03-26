PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.67 and last traded at $47.18. Approximately 842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.86.

Separately, VTB Capital downgraded PJSC Tatneft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates in four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

