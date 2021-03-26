Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2021 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/19/2021 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Plains All American Pipeline had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00.

2/10/2021 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Plains All American Pipeline is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 303,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

