Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 13,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 171,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

About Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses.

