PlayFuel Market Cap Reaches $8.85 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $7.80 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

