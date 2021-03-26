PlayGame (PXG) Market Capitalization Achieves $385,446.47

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $385,446.47 and approximately $15,359.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 106.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.11 or 0.00648326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023400 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

