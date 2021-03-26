Plexus (LON:POS) Trading Down 2.5%

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.15 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23). 25,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 68,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.20 ($0.24).

The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.21. The company has a market cap of £17.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77.

Plexus Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

