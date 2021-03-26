POA (POA) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.61 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, POA has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $27.61 million and $998,950.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,924,697 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
