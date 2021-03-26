Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,436 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.62% of Polaris worth $36,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Shares of PII stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.50. 6,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,700. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 394.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

