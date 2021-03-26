Polis (POLIS) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Polis token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $3,821.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001153 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00146537 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.