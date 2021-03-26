Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $343.24 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $343.24 million and $21.38 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.32 or 0.00337927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,032,205 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

