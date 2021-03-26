Populous Achieves Market Cap of $152.20 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00005195 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $152.20 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00022568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.77 or 0.00641249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023550 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

