POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.62

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.62 and last traded at $70.62, with a volume of 1271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in POSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in POSCO by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in POSCO by 36.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 843,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after buying an additional 225,318 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in POSCO by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in POSCO by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,788,000 after buying an additional 57,333 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

