Poverty Dignified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVDG) Short Interest Up 5,681.8% in March

Poverty Dignified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVDG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 5,681.8% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PVDG remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 29,937,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,403,660. Poverty Dignified has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
