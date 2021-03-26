Poverty Dignified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVDG) Short Interest Up 5,681.8% in March

Poverty Dignified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVDG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 5,681.8% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PVDG remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 29,937,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,403,660. Poverty Dignified has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

About Poverty Dignified

Poverty Dignified, Inc operates as a renewable energy company. It is involved in incubating solar technologies that establish electrification, education, connectivity, and community development infrastructures in rural communities to empower the individual, community, and local economy. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

