PowerPool Price Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $50.11 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00004423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00060427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00231736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00822738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00076008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026572 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,626,673 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

