Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Buys 173,145 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,145 shares during the period. Pegasystems makes up approximately 8.5% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 1.53% of Pegasystems worth $164,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,625,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,035 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

PEGA stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,512. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -139.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

