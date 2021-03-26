Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 195,424 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.95% of DraftKings worth $902,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $56,315,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 2,440.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 126,922 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

