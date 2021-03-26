Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,705,808 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.23% of Proofpoint worth $1,041,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.91. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.28.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

