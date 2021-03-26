Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 8,718,091 Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,153,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,718,091 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.56% of XP worth $997,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XP. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of XP by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

XP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

